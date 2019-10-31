Nicholas Co. man charged for sexual abuse

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – A Nicholas County man was arrested on October 28 and charged with a felony for allegedly engaging sexual contact with a child.

Christopher Adkins, 33, of Richwood, allegedly, engaged in sexual exploitation of sexual contact with a child. Based on the authorites’ investigation, Adkins was the parent or guardian of the victim and touched the child on four separate occasions over and under their clothes. The alleged incident happened between 2015 and 2016.

Details are limited, but Adkins is no longer in jail.

