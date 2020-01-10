Nicholas Co. man arrested for sexual assault

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a person without their consent.
Daniel Conrad, 35, was arrested for engaging in sexual intrusion with a person without their consent. Court documents say Conrad assaulted the person on Monday by intruding after the victim told him no and to stop several times.
Conrad was charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault. He is at Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
WOAY-TV is a family owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County Virginia.