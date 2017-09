Advertisement



NICHOLAS CO., WV (WV METRONEWS) — A Nicholas County man is in custody after allegedly fleeing through the woods to avoid police contact.

Deputy J.J. Bailes recieved information that Steven Porter Cogar, 61 of Kessler’s Cross Lanes, was walking in the vicinity of White Water Road. Cogar was wanted in connection to a previous warrant for delivery of an illegal substance.

Bailes made contact with Cogar and Elizabeth Foster as they walked down the road around 2 a.m. the criminal complaint stated.

