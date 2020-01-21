Lewisburg marches through city to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Fayette County students host fundraiser to support classmate with Dystonia disorder
Wolf Creek Park trails coming along thanks to diligent volunteers
Local students raise money to research condition affecting classmate
Local fathers to be featured on America's Funniest Home Videos
Summersville rallies to support police officer after his cancer diagnosis
Multiple agencies able to talk Mt. Hope shooter into surrender inside of his home
