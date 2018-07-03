Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch New York State trooper shot dead had ‘his whole life before him’
NewsWatchTop Stories

New York State trooper shot dead had ‘his whole life before him’

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 03, 2018, 04:41 am

14
0

(ABC NEWS)- A young New York State Police trooper with “his whole life before him” was gunned down early Monday while responding to a report of a suicidal person barricaded inside a home, the governor said.

When Trooper Nicholas Clark responded to the call at about 3:30 a.m., Steven Kiley shot and killed him, the New York State Police said.

Kiley, 43, was later found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home in Steuben County, near the Pennsylvania state line, police said.

 

Clark, 29, of Troupsburg, New York, is survived by his mother, father and brother, police said.

“To the Clark family, to his mother, his father, his brother, we hope you find peace in this senseless act of violence,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Monday. “A 29-year-old trooper, a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record, his whole life before him. Great athlete. Well accomplished. He wanted to do one thing — which was help people.”

 

“This is one situation that I’ve gone through before,” Cuomo continued. “Thirteen troopers lost in five years. There’s no answer. There’s no point. It’s just sad and painful.”

Every day is dangerous for police, Cuomo said, from domestic violence incidents to storms to potential terrorism.

 

“To the state police and to all police officers in this state,” Cuomo said, “I want them to know that every person in the state of New York has nothing but respect for them, trust in them, and love for them and their families.”

“We know the danger that you put yourself in every day when you leave the house,” the governor said. “We know the fear that is in your families’ heart when you’re out there. And we truly and deeply appreciate the risk that you take to keep our families safe.”

Flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff, Cuomo said.

 

“This is one situation that I’ve gone through before,” Cuomo continued. “Thirteen troopers lost in five years. There’s no answer. There’s no point. It’s just sad and painful.”

Every day is dangerous for police, Cuomo said, from domestic violence incidents to storms to potential terrorism.

 

Previous PostNorth Carolina woman donates kidney to stranger
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives