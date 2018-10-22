Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News New York Police Department halts use of bodycams after 1 explodes
National NewsNewsWatch

New York Police Department halts use of bodycams after 1 explodes

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 22, 2018, 10:21 am

0
0

(ABC NEWS)- New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neill suspended the use of some bodycam devices “effective immediately” after one of the city’s cameras exploded over the weekend.

The NYPD said it was made “aware of a possible product defect” on Saturday when an officer said his Vievu model LE-5 camera caught fire. The officer removed the device before it exploded, and no injuries were reported.

“Last night, an officer retrieved a body-cam for deployment on a midnight tour and noticed there was smoke exiting from the bottom portal and immediately removed it,” the NYPD said in a statement. “After it was safely removed, the device exploded.”

 

Investigators said “the incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite,” according to the statement.

The NYPD said it would pull the affected devices while it investigates the issue.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Police Commissioner has directed that the continued use and distribution of the LE-5 model cameras be suspended effective immediately,” the statement said. “All officers assigned LE-5 cameras were instructed to immediately remove the cameras and bring them back to their commands.”

Officials did not say how many cameras were recalled, but the NYPD has nearly 3,000 LE-5 models in use, according to ABC New York Station WABC-TV.

 

Axon, which manufactures the affected devices, said it was cooperating with the NYPD during its investigation.

“The officer was not injured, however officer safety is of the utmost importance to Axon,” the company said in a statement. “We will do whatever is necessary to quickly and safely resolve this situation.”

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X