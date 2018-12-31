New Year’s Eve fireworks in Alderson canceled due to weather

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – The celebration on the Alderson Memorial Bridge from 6-8 this evening—New Year’s Eve—and the fireworks over the Greenbrier River to follow at 8:00 p.m. have been canceled because of the weather.

Sarah Alderson said, “We’re very disappointed to announce that tonight’s celebration and fireworks are cancelled due to weather. We just can’t seem to catch a break! At this point, we will just wait for all our Christmas festivities next year to add fireworks then. We’re so glad that people are excited about fireworks, Winter Solstice, and New Year’s Eve Celebrations. So they will definitely be a part of next year’s festivities – and hope for better weather!!”

The Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and all the merchants and others in town thank everyone for their support of the festivities this year. They were exciting for young and young at heart and plans are to provide even more next year.