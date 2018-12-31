New Year, New Beginnings, and a New You

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Gyms and fitness studios across the area are getting ready to see an uptick in memberships as people start making their New Year’s resolution to get in better shape.

Megan Kackler, Health and Wellness Director of YMCA Of Southern West Virginia, says, within the next month these machines can expect to get a work out from a lot of new gym members.

“Wel,l it takes two weeks to develop a habit. I all ways recommend somebody to stick with whatever their goal is at least for two weeks. If you can continue that and change your lifestyle, you will be able to stick with it.”

If you have any questions about gym membership YMCA is hosting opening house on Saturday.