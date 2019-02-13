Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
New WV House Bill Would Require Cursive Writing Be Taught In Grades K-5
New WV House Bill Would Require Cursive Writing Be Taught In Grades K-5

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 13, 2019, 10:52 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require cursive writing to be taught in grades K-5.

House Bill 2994 or also known as “Woody Williams Writing Act” would require cursive writing to be taught in grades K-5.

The full bill can be seen below:

hb2994 intr
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

