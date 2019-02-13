Home NewsWatch New WV House Bill Would Require Cursive Writing Be Taught In Grades K-5
By Tyler BarkerFeb 13, 2019, 10:52 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require cursive writing to be taught in grades K-5.
House Bill 2994 or also known as “Woody Williams Writing Act” would require cursive writing to be taught in grades K-5.
The full bill can be seen below:
