New WV House Bill Would Require Covered Bus Stops For Students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require school boards to provide covered bus stops.

House Bill 3113 would require that school boards in each county allocate money to provide covered bus stops for students. The Legislature finds that the combination of poor weather, specifically rain, snow, sleet, and hail, and lower temperatures that occur between late fall and early spring cause students to frequently get sick. Additionally, many areas that students use as “bus stops” are unsafe and on broken sidewalks attached to busy roads. Because students are often sick, they miss a lot of school.

Each county board of education shall establish a program for construction of bus stops and allocate monies necessary to build and maintain covered bus stops to protect students from poor weather and cold temperatures. Covered bus stops will have the following: seats, a roof, walls, a way to see outside, an entrance/exit, insulation or heating element, and a sign to ensure community awareness.

The full bill can be seen below: