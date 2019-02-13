New WV House Bill Aims To Add LGBT Protections To Angel’s Law

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would add protections of gender identity and sexual orientation to Angel’s Law.

House Bill 3124, The purpose of this bill is to prohibit civil rights violations based on disability gender identity or sexual orientation. The bill provides that evidence of constitutionally protected speech or associations is not admissible in criminal prosecutions except in certain situations. The bill provides for sentencing alternatives for persons convicted of violations. And, the amendments to this section are to be known as “Angel’s Law”.

