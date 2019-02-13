Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
New WV House Bill Aims To Add LGBT Protections To Angel’s Law

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 13, 2019, 15:30 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would add protections of gender identity and sexual orientation to Angel’s Law.

House Bill 3124, The purpose of this bill is to prohibit civil rights violations based on disability gender identity or sexual orientation. The bill provides that evidence of constitutionally protected speech or associations is not admissible in criminal prosecutions except in certain situations. The bill provides for sentencing alternatives for persons convicted of violations. And, the amendments to this section are to be known as “Angel’s Law”.

Here is the full bill below:

hb3124 intr
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

