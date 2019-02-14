New WV Bill Would Require County Board Of Education To Provide Transportation For Students To Vote

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require county boards of education to provide transportation to students wanted to vote.

House Bill 3006, The purpose of this bill is to require county boards of education to provide days prior to early voting during primary, general and special elections for registering eligible students to vote and for the transportation of registered students to appropriate voting places during early voting periods.

You can read the full bill below: