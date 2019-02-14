Home NewsWatch New WV Bill Would Require County Board Of Education To Provide Transportation For Students To Vote
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories
New WV Bill Would Require County Board Of Education To Provide Transportation For Students To Vote
By Tyler BarkerFeb 14, 2019, 10:33 am
19
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the House of Delegates would require county boards of education to provide transportation to students wanted to vote.
House Bill 3006, The purpose of this bill is to require county boards of education to provide days prior to early voting during primary, general and special elections for registering eligible students to vote and for the transportation of registered students to appropriate voting places during early voting periods.
You can read the full bill below:
hb3006 intr
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com