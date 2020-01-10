New WV bill would prohibit employment and housing discrimination to LGBTQ people

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new bill would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Human Rights Act, prohibiting discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation.

SB 211, introduced by Delegate Palumbo, wants to add protection to those who identify as LGBTQ. The bill, if passed, would add the terms sexual orientation and gender identity to the Human Rights Act, which would prohibit discrimination in employment and places of public accommodation. The bill would also add age, too.

The City of Beckley passed an LGBTQ ordinance last year.

The state of West Virginia does not protect the discrimination to those who identify as LGBTQ.

You can read the full bill below: