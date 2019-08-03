New Trap Hill History Museum Opens Just in Time for Class Reunion

LESTER, W.Va (WOAY) – Trap Hill High School shut its doors in 1977 as it closed and consolidated to become Liberty High School, but the memories will now live on forever in a new museum.

Inside of the old Lester Elementary School that is now Lester’s City Hall, you will now find the Trap Hill History Museum.

The large room is full of pictures from 1926 all the way to when the school closed in 1977 commemorating the school and the communities it served.

“Most people that I played ball with and everything are deceased and our basketball team that went to the state tournament,” Jack Covey, Class of ’56, said. “Me and Jimmy Stafford, who is a preacher in Ohio. The rest of them are deceased on the team so it’s sad to see that, but great memories.”

Roger Trail, a 1965 graduate, has been the leading force in getting the donations and the pictures for this space.

“The board of education had donated this building to the city of Lester, so they approached us about housing this material because he didn’t want it to be lost and disposed so we come up with the idea to put it here,” Lester Mayor Kenneth Allen said. “It’ll be housed here for the remainder of time.”

Trail unfortunately could not make it to the opening as he battles an illness, but his wife made sure it was what he wanted.

“Roger’s wife, Rosella, I mean, she was down here to make sure it was done the way Roger wanted it,” Lonnie Barker, Class of ’66, said.

With the Trap Hill reunion kicking off this weekend, the opening came at a perfect time to bring old friends together to remember the good ol’ days.