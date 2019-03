PAX, WV (WOAY) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new town hall in Fayette County.

The Town of Pax held a ribbon cutting for the new town hall located at the old Pax Elementary School. The town of Pax received the keys to the property two years ago from the Pax Reunion Committee.

The Mayor of Town says with the new location residence can benefit with more community activities.

Pax will be celebrating it’s 100th birthday next year in 2020.