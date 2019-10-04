New Tennis Courts Ready at Oak Hill

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – After four months of construction and remodeling, Oak Hill High School opened four new tennis courts on Thursday afternoon.

This project did not begin until the end of the 2018-19 school year, but there were many factors that went into the remodeling, including the ground underneath the courts and the surrounding fences.

Fayette County Director of Operations Tim Payton is pleased with the final product, particularly with the quick timeline from June to October. There are still several months until the 2020 high school tennis season, but Oak Hill will look to continue the momentum from 2019, when several players performed well at the Coalfield Conference championships.