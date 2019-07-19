New Tax Office Hours

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Tax Office will be changing its hours beginning July 29, 2019.

Sheriff Mike Fridley stated the new office hours will be 7am until 4pm daily for the Tax Office only. All other offices in the Courthouse have hours of 8am until 4pm.

Also, Sheriff Mike Fridley and Assessor Eddie Young have teamed up to better serve the citizens of Fayette County.

Starting on August 15, 2019, both the Fayette County Tax Office and the Assessor’s Office will be open the 3rd Thursday of each month until 6pm.