Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Consumer New study says you should keep your thermostat no lower than 78° to save money
ConsumerNational NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New study says you should keep your thermostat no lower than 78° to save money

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 21, 2019, 11:14 am

38
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A new consumer report states that you should keep your thermostat no lower than 78°.

A federal program, Energy Star, under the Department of Energy says that your thermostat should not be set to anything lower than 78° during the day. It also recommends that you should keep your air at 82° while you are sleeping, and 85° while you are not at home.  The Department of Energy says you’ll save about 3 percent on your utility bill for every degree you raise the set temperature for your central air.

If you’re more heat-tolerant, you can experiment with the temperature, raising it 1° F at a time to see how it affects your comfort and your budget; 3 percent savings per degree adds up pretty quickly.

If you aren’t comfortable at 78° F, lower the temperature a degree at a time and let your system reach the new setting before ratcheting it down further.

Previous PostWV State Police Searching For Suspect Who Struck An Officer With His Vehicle
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X