ConsumerLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
New Study Ranks Beckley #5 For Pharmacists
By Kassie SimmonsJun 28, 2019, 17:39 pm
0
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Beckley was ranked as the #5 small city for pharmacists, according to a new Advisor Smith study.
Out of 380 cities, Beckley ranked#8 overall, beating Huntington, Weirton and Wheeling. The study focused on salaries, cost of living, and job availability.
Advisor Smith found that Beckley has 88 percent more jobs for pharmacists on a per-capita basis when compared to the U.S. average. With a high income for pharmacists compared to Beckley’s infamous low cost of living, it makes for the perfect set-up for the profession.
Here is a breakdown of the best small cities for pharmacists:
1. Gadsden, AL
2. Danville, IL
3. Bloomsburg, PA
4. Florence, AL
5. Beckley, WV
6. Rocky Mount, NC
7. Hammond, LA
8. Jonesboro, AR
9. Hattiesburg, MS
10. Carbondale, IL
Watch the video to see what local pharmacists had to say about working in southern West Virginia.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.