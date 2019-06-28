New Study Ranks Beckley #5 For Pharmacists

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Beckley was ranked as the #5 small city for pharmacists, according to a new Advisor Smith study.

Out of 380 cities, Beckley ranked#8 overall, beating Huntington, Weirton and Wheeling. The study focused on salaries, cost of living, and job availability.

Advisor Smith found that Beckley has 88 percent more jobs for pharmacists on a per-capita basis when compared to the U.S. average. With a high income for pharmacists compared to Beckley’s infamous low cost of living, it makes for the perfect set-up for the profession.

Here is a breakdown of the best small cities for pharmacists:

1. Gadsden, AL

2. Danville, IL

3. Bloomsburg, PA

4. Florence, AL

5. Beckley, WV

6. Rocky Mount, NC

7. Hammond, LA

8. Jonesboro, AR

9. Hattiesburg, MS

10. Carbondale, IL

Watch the video to see what local pharmacists had to say about working in southern West Virginia.