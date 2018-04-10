New State Bar Officers & Members Announced

CHARLESTON, WV, (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Bar is pleased to announce new officers and members of The West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors for 2018-2019.

New officers are Frederick M. Dean Rohrig – President, Middlebourne; Ann L. Haight – President-Elect, Charleston; and Monica N. Haddad – Vice-President, Morgantown.

Newly Elected Members of the State Bar’s Board of Governors are: Christopher B. Frost, Fayetteville; Michele W. Good, Elkins; John D. Pizzo, Bridgeport; Shannon P. Smith, Morgantown; Samuel P. Hess, Kingwood; J. Paul Geary II, Petersburg; and Michael M. Cary, Charleston.

Newly elected officers of the State Bar’s Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee are Linnsey Marie Amores – Chairperson, Charleston; Nicole A. Cofer – Vice-Chairperson, Charleston; and Eric M. Hayhurst – Secretary, Morgantown.

New Members of the Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee are: Joni O’Neal Nichols, Lewisburg; Katheryn E. Marcum, Huttonsville; Samantha L. Korenski, Bridgeport; Robert J. Zak, Jr., Morgantown; Dane W. Henry, Martinsburg; and Mikail O. Clark, Charleston.

