Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education New Senate Bill Would Require Students Complete Personal Finance Class Before Graduating
EducationNewsWatchPoliticsState

New Senate Bill Would Require Students Complete Personal Finance Class Before Graduating

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 15, 2019, 10:32 am

35
0

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would require students to complete a personal finance class before graduating high school.

Senate Bill 513, The state board shall cause to be taught in any of the grades 9 through 12 in all the public high schools of this state a course on the subject of personal finance. The state board shall adopt by rule the course curriculum requirements and materials for instruction of the class and shall prescribe the standards acceptable for fulfilling graduation requirements. A passing grade in the personal finance class, as established by the board, shall be required for graduation from any state high school after June 30, 2023.

The full bill can be read below:

SB513 INTR
Previous PostNew Bill Would Require Cameras In Classrooms For Students With Special Needs
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X