New Senate Bill Would Require Students Complete Personal Finance Class Before Graduating

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Senate would require students to complete a personal finance class before graduating high school.

Senate Bill 513, The state board shall cause to be taught in any of the grades 9 through 12 in all the public high schools of this state a course on the subject of personal finance. The state board shall adopt by rule the course curriculum requirements and materials for instruction of the class and shall prescribe the standards acceptable for fulfilling graduation requirements. A passing grade in the personal finance class, as established by the board, shall be required for graduation from any state high school after June 30, 2023.

The full bill can be read below: