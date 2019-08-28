New Schools Bring New Traffic Pattern to Oak Hill Complex

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Wednesday was the first day back at school for Fayette County. Several new schools in the county opened up including the much-anticipated Oak Hill Middle School and New River Primary buildings. However, the traffic pattern changes over at the Oak Hill complex did create the expected backup and confusion in the morning.

“It is a learning process because we’re in a new building, we’re in a new location and it’s a brand new traffic pattern for parents and a lot of parents today dropped their students off at school and they’re having to relearn where to come down, what driveway to come down, what entrance to go in, what exit to leave through and it’ll all work out in a few days,” Fayette County Superintendent Terry George said.

For parents, the route from the Oyler Avenue exit will take them behind the New River Intermediate School and down the hill to loop around the side of the new complex.

Buses come in through a different route, so there isn’t so much mix up. Signs guide the way and law enforcement was present to help direct traffic and will continue every day until it smoothes out.

“This week, we’ll be there every day being Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and we’re going to back off each day letting them get more control because they’re the ones that are going to do it day in and day out,” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said.

And school officials wanted to remind those who felt the frustration Wednesday morning to be patient as they work to fix mistakes.

“It will get better once we get everyone following the correct path and the timing,” Oak Hill Middle School Principal Cynthia Hedrick said. “It will get better. It’s going to get better. We ask, again, just please be patient and follow the traffic patterns.”

However, once the students made it through the morning traffic and stepped into their new schools, Hedrick says it was all worth it when she addressed the Oak Hill Middle School student body for the first time.

“There was a loud applause and they were really really happy and that’s a good feeling. It is. Because they have something they can call their own,” Hedrick said.