New Road Project Beginning In Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation will break ground on a new road project that goes through Mercer County Wednesday morning.

Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice will join Transportation Secretary Tom Smith along with other officials as they break ground on a seventy mile operational improvement project along WV 10.

The project will begin in Man in Logan County and run to Kegley located in Mercer County.

The ground breaking will begin this morning, (July 18) at 11:00 a.m. in Man.