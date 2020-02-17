New River Youth Symphony 2020 spring season starting

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The spring season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin March 2, 2020.

Fayetteville’s own Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin their season on Monday, March 2, at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship, 2855 Maple Avenue, Fayetteville, WV. Auditions for new students only at 6:00.

The Youth Chorus rehearsal is from 5:30 to 6:50 p.m., and the Youth Symphony rehearsal will follow from 6:50 to 8:15 p.m. The Beginner Chorus rehearsal is from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

The New River Youth Symphony, Youth Chorus, and Beginner Chorus will have regular Monday rehearsals throughout the season and will showcase their accomplishments in May, at their end of season concert in Beckley, WV.

NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia to sing in a chorus and/or play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends. If you know of any 5-24 year olds, who likes to sing or plays an instrument, please share this with them. We are hoping to build our programs this spring and go bigger and better!

The Beginner Chorus, under the direction of Lauren Floyd, serves 5 to 10-year-old students. This group helps children to focus, understand rhythms, match pitch and is a great place for young singers to learn how to sing together and be prepared to perform in front of an audience while having a great time together!

The Youth Chorus, directed by Tim Bailey, is a place for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group who enjoy performing together. This fantastic, fun group will entertain you with their dynamic performance and you never know what song they are going to pull out of the hat next!

The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra; woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome, as well as those who play violin, viola, cello, or bass. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24, and is conducted by William Bailey.

Financial support is needed to keep this wonderful youth program in our area. Please consider donating and supporting our youth today, for tomorrow! Donations are tax deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org – or call Kathy Bailey, 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett, 304-573-4310