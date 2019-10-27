New River Unitarian Universalist Hosts Community Service Workshop

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – New River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites Beckley residents to learn about the fulfilling world of community service. The congregation is an inter-faith group that is welcoming of everyone from all walks of life.

The workshop encouraged members of the community to volunteer because it can substantially improve their physical and mental well being.

The congregation hopes to inspire people to find a cause they are passionate about.

Community resource facilitator Kelly Elkins of Mountain State University said, “volunteering has a lot of health benefits and can combat depression.”