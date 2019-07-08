New River Transit Expanding Services

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – New River Transit is updating their routes after 40 years, but they want the public’s input first.
“We want [the public] to learn the true changes, not just hear from other people,” said director Andy Austin. “When they come in and hear what we would like to put in place. [we want] to see what they like or don’t like.”
Proposed changes include extended hours and extended locations in Sophia, Beaver and McArthur.
The meetings are as follows:
- Monday, July 8 @ 5 p.m.
- City of Mount Hope, 609 Main St., Mt. Hope
- Tuesday, July 9 @ 10 a.m.
- Beckley City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
- Tuesday, July 9 @ 5 p.m.
- Sophia Bingo Hall, Main St., Sophia
- Thursday, July 11 @ 10 a.m.
- Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville
- Thursday, July 11 @ 2-4 p.m.
- Oak Hill Council Chamber, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill