New River Transit Expanding Services

Kassie SimmonsBy Jul 08, 2019, 16:13 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – New River Transit is updating their routes after 40 years, but they want the public’s input first.

“We want [the public] to learn the true changes, not just hear from other people,” said director Andy Austin. “When they come in and hear what we would like to put in place. [we want] to see what they like or don’t like.”

Proposed changes include extended hours and extended locations in Sophia, Beaver and McArthur.

The meetings are as follows:

  • Monday, July 8 @ 5 p.m.
    • City of Mount Hope, 609 Main St., Mt. Hope
  • Tuesday, July 9 @ 10 a.m.
    • Beckley City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
  • Tuesday, July 9 @ 5 p.m.
    • Sophia Bingo Hall, Main St., Sophia
  • Thursday, July 11 @ 10 a.m.
    • Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville
  • Thursday, July 11 @ 2-4 p.m.
    • Oak Hill Council Chamber, 100 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill
Kassie Simmons

