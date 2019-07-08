New River Transit Expanding Services

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – New River Transit is updating their routes after 40 years, but they want the public’s input first.

“We want [the public] to learn the true changes, not just hear from other people,” said director Andy Austin. “When they come in and hear what we would like to put in place. [we want] to see what they like or don’t like.”

Proposed changes include extended hours and extended locations in Sophia, Beaver and McArthur.

The meetings are as follows: