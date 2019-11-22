New River Intermediate students held a food drive

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In just five days New River Intermediate students brought over a thousand cans of food.

The administration held this drive for the students in the school that do not have access to food during Thanksgiving break.

Erin Carber a teacher at New River says that for some students the meals they have a school are the only ones they have throughout the day.”Some students rely heavily on us for breakfast and lunch and we want to make sure they have everything they need over the break.”

According to National Campaign No Kid Hungry, more than 11 million children in the United States live in a “food insecure” home.

In West Virginia, 1 out of every five children struggles with hunger compared to the national average of 1 in 7 children.

Anthony Gerard volunteer at Saint Peters Paul food pantry says the kids are the ones who need it the most. “They are the ones who need it most, adults can go longer without food but for kids, it affects their concentration.”

No Kid Hungry also states a lack of nutrition impairs a child’s ability to learn.

Earlier this year the Trump administration proposed a change to the food stamp program that would leave almost a million kids without free lunches at school. Children who are in a household that receives food stamps automatically qualify for free lunch. Food pantries and donations can provide temporary aid for this issue.