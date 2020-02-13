New River Humane Society will put your ex’s name in a litter box for Valentine’s Day fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The New River Humane Society announced a Valentine’s Day fundraiser that would give you a chance to get back at those who have possibly ruined your holiday.

You can donate to the animal shelter, and they will put the name of an ex-boyfriend or girlfriend in a litter box for you and let the cats do what they do.

Brandy Lester who works as a feline kennel technician says they got the idea when it was forwarded to them by the SPCA.

So far, she says the response on social media and with the fundraiser has exceeded expectations.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Lester said. “Since last night, it’s took off. And we’ve raised quite a bit of money. Almost $180, and it’s a good thing, a very very good thing.”

The shelter is also encouraging anyone who does not have a valentine to donate to the shelter to show the animals some love.