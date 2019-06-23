New River Humane Society Brings Dogs for Adoption Event

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – After microchipping 66 animals Saturday in Oak Hill, the New River Humane Society and the Fayette County Animal Control were back in action Sunday.

In front of PetSmart at Crossroads Mall in Beckley today, volunteers brought three dogs from the shelter in hopes they would send them to their forever home.

The Humane Society was also selling raffle tickets to raise money for their shelter.

“At the shelter some of them have history some of them have some not so good history. They really move the loving homes and they really appreciate it,” Michelle Riser, a volunteer, said. “There’s nothing like adopting a shelter animal because they just know they’ve been rescued they just tend to give you that little bit of extra love and appreciation, the support and caring that they get from their adopters.”

Right now, there 54 dogs and puppies and 100 cats and kittens at the shelter ready to be adopted.