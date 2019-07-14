New River Humane Society and Monkey’s Uncle Bar and Grill Teams Up for Fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – After recent budget cuts, the New River Humane Society is on a mission to save the shelter. As part of their fundraising efforts, they held their very first Monkeys and Mutts festival at Monkey’s Uncle Bar and Grill in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The festival will be happening until 11 p.m. Saturday with live music, vendors, activities for the kids, microchipping for animals and dogs on the property from the shelter who are ready to be adopted. Monkey’s Uncle and the Humane Society came together to plan the event with the help of sponsorship from Tito’s Vodka.

“Monkey’s Uncle wanted to do something for the shelter, and so they spoke with their Tito’s representative,” volunteer fundraiser planner Michelle Riser said. “They love animals. They’ve always graciously donated to all types of animals and fundraisers and it’s sort of started pulling together and then I started getting different vendors involved and different areas. And it just all came together beautifully. Thank goodness it’s been a lovely turnout and a great day for it.”

According to management at Monkey’s Uncle, the shelter and the restaurant have formed a partnership and will continue working together in the future.