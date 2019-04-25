New River Health Will Open New Medical Facility Inside Old K-Mart Building In Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The old K-Mart building in Oak Hill will soon be a new home for New River Health.

New River Health Association has announced it has purchased the building and will turn it into a medical facility within the next two years. New River Health paid 750,000 dollars for the vacant place.

Several options are on the table about what all may be coming to the facility at the Oak Hill location like, emergency services, physical therapy, a pharmacy, dental/vision services, child care, and more.

Construction is expected to begin this year with an opening date tentatively planned for sometime in 2021. The new health facility will bring around 60 new jobs to Oak Hill, possibly more when more services are added.