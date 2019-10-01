New River Health Points Patients to Affordable Breast Cancer Prevention Care

SCARBRO, W.Va (WOAY) – October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is not only a time to raise awareness about the disease and remember the lives lost but it’s also a time to remind women and men to do self-exams and get mammograms. When a patient comes into New River Health, Marketing and School Health Director Cindy Whitlock says they are referred to the breast exam provider right for them and their financial needs.

“We make sure that they know about the Breast and Cervical Cancer Fund that’s available here in West Virginia and there are also locations that you can get in the northern part of the state and around the state for a service called Bonnie’s Bus which is also for low-income women, and it travels around the state and it has a schedule.”

Bonnie’s Bus will be coming to the Rupert Community Center on Friday and will be there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.