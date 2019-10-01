Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New River Health Points Patients to Affordable Breast Cancer Prevention Care
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New River Health Points Patients to Affordable Breast Cancer Prevention Care

Anna SaundersBy Oct 01, 2019, 17:32 pm

2
0

SCARBRO, W.Va (WOAY) – October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is not only a time to raise awareness about the disease and remember the lives lost but it’s also a time to remind women and men to do self-exams and get mammograms. When a patient comes into New River Health, Marketing and School Health Director Cindy Whitlock says they are referred to the breast exam provider right for them and their financial needs.  

“We make sure that they know about the Breast and Cervical Cancer Fund that’s available here in West Virginia and there are also locations that you can get in the northern part of the state and around the state for a service called Bonnie’s Bus which is also for low-income women, and it travels around the state and it has a schedule.”

Bonnie’s Bus will be coming to the Rupert Community Center on Friday and will be there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X