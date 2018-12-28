BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Health New River Health Moves Sophia Office Effective 12/31
HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New River Health Moves Sophia Office Effective 12/31

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 10:40 am

50
0

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Effective Monday, December 31, 2018, the New River Health (NRHA) Sophia medical office will be located at the corner of Polk St. and W. Main, Sophia, in the NRHA Pharmacy building.

Patients should enter through the side door of the building, which faces Polk St. Parking is available in the front, side and rear of the building. Special accommodations may be requested for physically challenged patients.

Jeremiah Miller, DO, and Katherine Coffey, FNP, will see patients at this location. Walk-ins are welcome, as are new and urgent care patients. NRHA Sophia is open Monday through Friday from 7:20 a.m. until 5 p.m. Patients who have enrolled may request further details via the patient portal. For appointments or more information, call 304-683-4304, or NRHA’s main number at 304-469-2905.

Previous PostFayette County volunteers are making sure children don't go hungry when they're outside of school
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X