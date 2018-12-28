New River Health Moves Sophia Office Effective 12/31

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Effective Monday, December 31, 2018, the New River Health (NRHA) Sophia medical office will be located at the corner of Polk St. and W. Main, Sophia, in the NRHA Pharmacy building.

Patients should enter through the side door of the building, which faces Polk St. Parking is available in the front, side and rear of the building. Special accommodations may be requested for physically challenged patients.

Jeremiah Miller, DO, and Katherine Coffey, FNP, will see patients at this location. Walk-ins are welcome, as are new and urgent care patients. NRHA Sophia is open Monday through Friday from 7:20 a.m. until 5 p.m. Patients who have enrolled may request further details via the patient portal. For appointments or more information, call 304-683-4304, or NRHA’s main number at 304-469-2905.