New River Gorge Trail Alliance receives Power of Performance Award

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 11, 2019, 11:47 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The New River Gorge Trail Alliance (NRGTA) was awarded a Power of Performance Award in the “Revitalizing Communities” category at the Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference in Charleston last month.

“We are honored to have been recognized among this distinguished group of award recipients,” said Bill Wells, President of the New River Gorge Trail Alliance. “We will continue to strive to build and improve a regional trail system in southern West Virginia for the benefit of everyone.”

The Trail Alliance builds and maintains a regional trail network to spur economic growth and promote active and healthy lifestyles. NRGTA clears and maintains 250 to 300 miles of trail annually with a large network of volunteers.

The conference took place at Bridge Valley’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston on Nov. 18. Other awardees included the Appalachian Botanical Company, Richwood Scientific and the Trash Your Kayak River Cleanup Crew.

“These awards are to honor the unsung heroes that don’t often get recognized for their efforts to improve their communities,” Stephanie Tyree, West Virginia Community Development Hub’s executive director said. “By lifting these POWER performers up, we hope to encourage the conference participants to continue the good work they do, and inspire others to start projects in their own communities.”

The New River Gorge Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the health and well-being of the area by building and maintaining a regional trail system, and increasing economic development through tourism. Membership information is available at www.nrgta.org.

