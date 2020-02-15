New River Gorge Trail Alliance Changes Name to Mountain State Trail Alliance

Four years after its founding, the New River Gorge Trail Alliance (NRGTA) has decided to change its name to the Mountain State Trail Alliance (MSTA).

This new name will better reflect the counties involved in the organization.

“As the Trail Alliance expanded over the last few years, we realized that we had outgrown our original footprint in the New River Gorge region,” said Bill Wells, President of the Mountain State Trail Alliance. “While we will always have deep roots in the New River Gorge, the new name of Mountain State Trail Alliance better reflects our new county partners in Webster, Kanawha, and other southern West Virginia counties.”

Since its founding in 2016, the Trail Alliance has received over $2 million in grants toward its mission of building and supporting a regional trail network in southern West Virginia. The Trail Alliance cleared and maintained over 250 miles of trail in 2019 with a large network of volunteers. The Trail Alliance was recognized for its work with a Power of Performance Award in the “Revitalizing Communities” category at the Small Communities, Big Solutions Conference in Charleston in November 2019.

The Mountain State Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that promotes the health and well-being of the area by building and maintaining a regional trail system, and increasing economic development through tourism. Membershipinformation is available at www.mountainstatetrails.org, or to join us for a volunteer trail construction day, “Like” us at www.facebook.com/WVMSTA.