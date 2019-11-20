Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News New River Gorge Tellabration! 2019 at Canyon Rim Visitor Center
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New River Gorge Tellabration! 2019 at Canyon Rim Visitor Center

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2019, 12:15 pm

4
0

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) — Do you like a good story? Then join thousands of storytellers and listeners around the world in observation of Tellabration!™ 2019 on Saturday, November 23. Local stories will be told from 2:30 – 3:30 pm at New River Gorge National River’s Canyon Rim Visitor Center in Lansing, West Virginia.

“Tellabration!™ originated in 1988 as part of the ongoing revival of the oral tradition of storytelling. During this event coordinated by the National Storytelling Network, people around the world tell stories on the same day,” said Jodi French-Burr, Park Ranger. “At the same time we’re sharing stories in this local National Park Service site, tales will be told in 40 other states and nine countries.”

Stories told at this year’s free event in Lansing will dive deep into local heritage, from the tales of people and happenings in the New River Gorge during the industrial boom to the tales of nature folklore that fill our forests. Join in on the fun of stories for people of all ages!

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X