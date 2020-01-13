New River gorge Regional Development Authority to conduct public forum this evening

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and consulting partner, Emergent Opportunities, Inc., will be hosting a public forum to continue the discussion about the future of the outdoor industry in the New River Gorge region.

Outdoor NRG is an economic development initiative being led by NRGRDA bringing together a broad coalition of outdoor vendors, retailers, enthusiasts, guides, manufacturing companies, related businesses, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, economic development leaders, funders and others interested in the outdoor industry.

Outdoor NRG strives to retain and grow a unique, healthy population of businesses that are directly related to (or complimentary of) the outdoor industry: creating jobs, a stable workforce, and a growing regional population.

“This workshop will be the third in a series of public meetings that have been held regionally over the past nine months”, said Lisa Gale, NRGRDA Director of Communications & Strategic Initiatives.

“We have a great group of stakeholders who show up ready to work! They are engaged, motivated, and willing to collaborate as we work strategically on ideas to grow the local outdoor economy.”

The event will be held on Monday, January 13th at 5:30 P.M. at The Grove in Fayetteville, WV