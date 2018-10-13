New River Gorge National River to Host Public Meeting on Climbing

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY)- New River Gorge National River invites members of the public who have an interest in climbing at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area to the autumn climbing public meeting.

The event will be held on October 27, 2018, from 5:30-7:30pm at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

This meeting follows up on the successful semi-annual public meetings for those interested in climbing at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area since April 2017.

The NPS will provide updates on action taken as a result of comments in previous meetings, discuss the current Climbing Management Plan (2005), and answer questions and take comments from attendees.

There are over 1,600 established climbing routes in New River Gorge National River, making the park one of the largest climbing areas in the eastern United States.