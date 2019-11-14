New River Gorge National River to host public meeting on climbing activities in the park

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – New River Gorge National River invites members of the public who have an interest in climbing at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area to the autumn climbing public meeting. The event will be held on December 7, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

This meeting follows up on the successful semi-annual public meetings regarding climbing activities at New River Gorge National River and Gauley River National Recreation Area since April 2017. The NPS will provide updates on projects undertaken in 2019, discuss plans for 2020, and answer questions and take comments from attendees.

There are over 1,600 established climbing routes in New River Gorge National River, making the park one of the largest climbing areas in the eastern United States. The extensive cliff that rims much of the western portion of the gorge is composed of Nuttall sandstone, which is renowned among rock climbers. Since the establishment of the national river in 1978, the area’s popularity has blossomed to become one of America’s premier climbing destinations.

Area residents, business owners, local officials, organizational representatives and others interested in climbing are encouraged to provide feedback to the park. Those who are unable to attend the event can provide their comments via email to claire_rozdilski@nps.gov, or via email to: New River Gorge National River, Attn: Claire Rozdilski, P.O. Box 246, Glen Jean, WV 25846.

Attendees who require additional information or special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting should contact Claire Rozdilski at 304-465-6526 or via email at claire_rozdilski@nps.gov prior to December 1.

Information about climbing at New River Gorge National River can be found at https://www.nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/climbing.htm. The Canyon Rim Visitor Center is open seven days a week, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.