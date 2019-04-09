Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News New River Gorge CVB Launches New Look, Website
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

New River Gorge CVB Launches New Look, Website

Kassie SimmonsBy Apr 09, 2019, 17:34 pm

1
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The New River Gorge brand launched a fresher look and a newer website on Tuesday.

The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrated the launch by sharing lunch with community members at the J.W. and hazel Ruby W.V. Welcome Center.

The organization hopes the new brand will do what the old brand couldn’t: communicate to others that the Gorge has a variety of experiences to offer.

“We modernized the brand and we paired some nice, soft colors with the brand to allow people to get that feeling of the laid-back outdoorsy atmosphere,” said Digital Relativity creative director Abbey Fiorelli. “[We] paired it with really high-adventure photography to draw people to the area.” 

The CVB teamed up with Digital Relativity to create the new look. The Fayetteville-based agency was just as excited to develop the brand. Together, they also updated the CVB’s website and social media handles to match the new look. The team was particularly excited about the website’s newest feature: playlists.

“Our first playlist is about rock climbing,” said Fiorelli. “You go through and see [the author’s] take on rock climbing here at the Gorge… It allows you to connect to a local.”

At the luncheon, community members were excited to see the rebranding for the first time.

“I think it just shows how many things the area has to offer,” said president of the New River Gorge Trail Lines Bill Wells. “It’s [not only] for high-adventure enthusiast but it’s also a great place for family vacations.”

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X