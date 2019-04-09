New River Gorge CVB Launches New Look, Website

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The New River Gorge brand launched a fresher look and a newer website on Tuesday.

The New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrated the launch by sharing lunch with community members at the J.W. and hazel Ruby W.V. Welcome Center.

The organization hopes the new brand will do what the old brand couldn’t: communicate to others that the Gorge has a variety of experiences to offer.

“We modernized the brand and we paired some nice, soft colors with the brand to allow people to get that feeling of the laid-back outdoorsy atmosphere,” said Digital Relativity creative director Abbey Fiorelli. “[We] paired it with really high-adventure photography to draw people to the area.”

The CVB teamed up with Digital Relativity to create the new look. The Fayetteville-based agency was just as excited to develop the brand. Together, they also updated the CVB’s website and social media handles to match the new look. The team was particularly excited about the website’s newest feature: playlists.

“Our first playlist is about rock climbing,” said Fiorelli. “You go through and see [the author’s] take on rock climbing here at the Gorge… It allows you to connect to a local.”

At the luncheon, community members were excited to see the rebranding for the first time.

“I think it just shows how many things the area has to offer,” said president of the New River Gorge Trail Lines Bill Wells. “It’s [not only] for high-adventure enthusiast but it’s also a great place for family vacations.”