New River CTC Shootout Highlights

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The inaugural New River Community & Technical College Shootout took place Wednesday in Beckley, featuring four high school boys basketball games.
The opening game of the event saw James Monroe nearly come from behind to win, but Greater Beckley won 55-53. In the second game, Shady Spring capitalized on a quick start to win 99-44 against Pocahontas County.
In the evening session, Greenbrier East & Princeton also established momentum through first-half runs in wins against Westside and Liberty, respectively. Check out highlights from all four games!
BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Greater Beckley 55, James Monroe 53
Shady Spring 99, Pocahontas County 44
Greenbrier East 69, Westside 40
Princeton 96, Liberty 49
Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 65
Independence 88, Midland Trail 81 (OT)
Meadow Bridge 67, Montcalm 62
Summers County 57, Mount View 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Oak Hill 66, Fayetteville 29