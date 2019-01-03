New River CTC Shootout Highlights

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The inaugural New River Community & Technical College Shootout took place Wednesday in Beckley, featuring four high school boys basketball games.

The opening game of the event saw James Monroe nearly come from behind to win, but Greater Beckley won 55-53. In the second game, Shady Spring capitalized on a quick start to win 99-44 against Pocahontas County.

In the evening session, Greenbrier East & Princeton also established momentum through first-half runs in wins against Westside and Liberty, respectively. Check out highlights from all four games!

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Greater Beckley 55, James Monroe 53

Shady Spring 99, Pocahontas County 44

Greenbrier East 69, Westside 40

Princeton 96, Liberty 49

Greenbrier West 95, Richwood 65

Independence 88, Midland Trail 81 (OT)

Meadow Bridge 67, Montcalm 62

Summers County 57, Mount View 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Oak Hill 66, Fayetteville 29