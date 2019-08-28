EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
New River CTC Schedules Electrical Fundamentals Training
By Kassie SimmonsAug 27, 2019, 22:28 pm
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering an Introduction to Basic Electrical Fundamentals workforce education course at the college’s Nicholas County Campus starting September 10.
The six-week course will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. It will teach the National Electrical Code and basic electrical fundamentals. Students will learn all skills required to obtain an Apprentice Electrical certification.
Tuition for the class is $300 and students will need to purchase a National Electrical Code Book on their own before the class begins.
To register, visit their website or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469. Pre-registration ends September 3.
