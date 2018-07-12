New River CTC partners with Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for open house

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College is partnering with the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center Complex for an open house to talk to students about degree opportunities.

Faculty and staff from New River CTC will be on-site to talk to students about degree opportunities along with representatives from Bluefield State College, Concord University and Marshall University.

Representatives will be in Beaver for an open house on Wednesday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is not required for this free community event.

For additional information on this event or to pre-register, contact Director of the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center Complex and Allied Health Wing Lisa Moten at 304-256-0282 or lisa.moten@wvhepc.edu. For information on programs offered at New River CTC, visit newriver.edu, call 1-866-349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.