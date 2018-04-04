New River CTC Partners With Active Southern West Virginia

RALEIGH COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – The New River Community and Technical College has partnered with Active Southern West Virginia to promote wellness in the workplace.

The school plans to have health professionals come an talk to staff about fitness in the workplace.

Teachers and staff are encouraged to start fitness groups like walking and yoga. Though the partnership is designed for staff members the school hopes students will be inspired as well.

L.Marshall Washington President of New River CTC adds,

“We certainly want to encourage them to have a work life balance even in the classroom. He continued, many of our instructors have this information and will also be able to say we participate in this activity why don’t you join us as well.”

The first phase of the program is expected to run until the end of this year but plans are being made for the future of the program.

