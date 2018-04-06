New River CTC offering Quick Books class in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a one day Quick Books class on April 23, 2018 at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville from 5 to 8 pm. Anyone who has recently opened a business or is planning to open a business and needs basic information on accounting and payroll would benefit by taking the class.

Certified Public Accountant Bryan Seldomridge will be teaching the class. He will cover accounting basics; provide an overview of payroll, entity selection and business tax; and introduce students to both the desktop and online versions of Quick Books.

Pre-registration for the class is required by April 20, 2018, and the cost for the class is $100.00.

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

For more information or to register for the class, contact Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469 or vstone@newriver.edu or Gloria Kincaid at 304-883-2445 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).

