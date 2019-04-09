New River CTC kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – During the month of April, New River Community and Technical College will collaborate with the broader community as part of its annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.

Events have been scheduled at the college’s four campuses:

Tuesday, April 16, Raleigh County Campus, Beaver, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 18, Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg, noon to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, Mercer County Campus, Princeton, noon to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30, Nicholas County Campus, Summersville, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s theme, “I Ask” builds on the idea that consent is a healthy, normal and necessary part of everyday interactions. “I Ask” will champion the power of asking — whether it be asking to hold someone’s hand, for permission to share personal information with others or if a partner is interested in sex. It will also highlight the importance of listening to and accepting the answer without pressuring someone to change their mind.

Launched in April 2001 by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual awareness and prevention campaign observed in April and is coordinated each year with assistance from anti-sexual assault organizations throughout the United States. For more information on this year’s national campaign, visit www.nsvrc.org/saam.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).