New River CTC honors college leader at Greenbrier Hall Step Ceremony

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The New River Community and Technical College Foundation honored the philanthropy of Shirley Field Runyon, president of American Beer Company and a member of the College’s Board of Governors, during a ceremony on the steps of Greenbrier Hall on Wednesday, August 21.

An engraved plaque dedicated to Runyon and in memory of her late husband Donald R. Runyon was unveiled during the event at the colleges Greenbrier Valley Campus. The plaque will be installed on the front steps of the historic Greenbrier Hall in Lewisburg.

Dr. Kyle Fort, chair of New River CTC Foundation Board of Directors, and Tom Campbell, member of the West Virginia State Board of Education spoke of Runyon’s commitment to education and community service during the event. New River CTC President Dr. Bonny B. Copenhaver and Runyon’s daughter Jennifer Runyon, vice president of Meadow Bluff-based American Beer Company, also spoke during the event.

Runyon, a graduate of Logan High School and Marshall University, was appointed to the New River CTC Board of Governors in 2013 by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. She has established two endowed scholarships, The Elizabeth Runyon Scholarship and The Donald Runyon Scholarship, to assist students pursuing certificate and degree programs. In addition, she has contributed toward fundraising campaigns to improve facilities, technology, and faculty and staff development projects at the college.

“Shirley is a pivotal member of the New River Community and Technical College community,” said New River CTC Foundation Executive Director Michael Green. “She has helped to lead many important decisions and her generosity has provided scholarships to help students achieve their educational dreams. We are very thankful for her service to the college.”

On the New River CTC Board of Governors, she has served as secretary and finance chair. She is a member and trustee of Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, life member of the Girl Scouts, and has served on the board of directors of the West Virginia Beer and Wine Association, West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Foundation, Carnegie Hall, Greenbrier Humane Society Foundation, and the Greenbrier County Planning Commission.

Shirley and Donald Runyon were married in 1968 and had two daughters, Jennifer and Amy Runyon Meadows. Donald Runyon passed away in 2004.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).