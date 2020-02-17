New River CTC Foundation accepting scholarship applications

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The New River Community and Technical College Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from Feb. 17 until March 23, 2020.

The scholarship application will be available online at www.nrctcf.org. Scholarship funds may be used to help students pay for college tuition, books and expenses during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 academic year.

“Financial support is a major factor determining success in College,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green. “Thanks to the Foundation’s generous donors, we are committed to helping students complete their degree and certificate programs and reach their career goals.”

New students, current students and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Scholarship awards range from $500 to $5,000 and are based on criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit and community service.

Scholarship Information Sessions have been scheduled to answer questions about the scholarship process at the following New River CTC campuses and locations:

March 2 at 10:30 a.m. in room T302 at the Advanced Technology Center, Ghent

March 2 at 3 p.m. in room R135 at the Raleigh County Campus, Beaver

March 3 at 11 a.m. in room 107 at the Nicholas County Campus, Summersville

March 4 at 10:30 a.m. in room 119 at the Mercer County Campus, Princeton

March 5 at 11 a.m. in room 305 at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg

The New River Community and Technical College Foundation provides more than $125,000 in student scholarships each year.