New River CTC expands evening course schedule for fall in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College is offering an extensive schedule of evening classes for the fall 2018 semester and registration is underway now through August 10.

Evening classes are scheduled at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., meeting once or twice each week and some classes have an online component.

At the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, students can take evening courses in psychology, social services, accounting, criminal justice, education, English, math, marketing, business, biology, Microsoft Word and Excel or public speaking.

At the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, courses in English and math will be offered in the evening. New River CTC also offers many courses online.

A registration event is scheduled at the campus in Beaver on Tuesday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admissions, financial aid and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist both current and new students with the registration process, and appointments are not needed during the Registration Day events.

For New River CTC’s complete course schedule for fall 2018, visit www.newriver.edu/course-schedules/.

For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.