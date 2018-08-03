Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education New River CTC expands evening course schedule for fall in Raleigh County
EducationNewsWatchTop Stories

New River CTC expands evening course schedule for fall in Raleigh County

Daniella HankeyBy Aug 03, 2018, 04:41 am

10
0

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- New River Community and Technical College is offering an extensive schedule of evening classes for the fall 2018 semester and registration is underway now through August 10.

Evening classes are scheduled at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., meeting once or twice each week and some classes have an online component.

At the Raleigh County Campus in Beaver, students can take evening courses in psychology, social services, accounting, criminal justice, education, English, math, marketing, business, biology, Microsoft Word and Excel or public speaking.

At the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, courses in English and math will be offered in the evening. New River CTC also offers many courses online.

A registration event is scheduled at the campus in Beaver on Tuesday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admissions, financial aid and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist both current and new students with the registration process, and appointments are not needed during the Registration Day events.

For New River CTC’s complete course schedule for fall 2018, visit www.newriver.edu/course-schedules/.

For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
6
hours
0
4
minutes
3
5
seconds
1
7
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives