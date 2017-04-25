New River Community & Technical College Held A Health Professions Event

Advertisement



Those who are interested in a career in the health care field got a chance to talk with some professionals in the field Tuesday afternoon. New River Community and Technical College in Beaver held a health professions event. It showed how paramedics, medical assistants, medical laboratory technicians, physical therapist assistants and practical nurses work together in a health care setting.

Jenni Canterbury, New River CTC Public Relations Manager, said “For example, our paramedic program and our license practical nursing program, have a 100 percent job placement rate. For people looking for either to start their career or looking for a new career, these could be great places to start because of al, of the opportunities that are available there.”

It was a free event and attendees were able to meet New River students and faculty and got to participate in hands-on activities.

-Frank Notarbartolo

